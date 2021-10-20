Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,297,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,093,000 after purchasing an additional 984,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

