Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) & FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Head to Head Comparison

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

FOMO has a beta of 7.79, suggesting that its stock price is 679% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Investment has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FOMO and Gladstone Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45% Gladstone Investment 140.05% 7.19% 4.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FOMO and Gladstone Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 111.18 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Gladstone Investment $56.63 million 8.86 $42.45 million $0.69 21.90

Gladstone Investment has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FOMO and Gladstone Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Gladstone Investment beats FOMO on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

