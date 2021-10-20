GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,407.20 ($18.39) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,438.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,395.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.21. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

