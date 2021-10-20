Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 8th

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $13.01.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

