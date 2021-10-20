Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating and a $17.82 price target for the company.

GNL opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

