Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) Shares Bought by Bloom Tree Partners LLC

Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned 1.30% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth about $976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 112.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 216.7% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 132,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,424. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

