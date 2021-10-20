GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 77,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 162,420 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GO Acquisition by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 581,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 481,252 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GO Acquisition by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in GO Acquisition by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,641,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,836,000 after acquiring an additional 510,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.