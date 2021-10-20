Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,006 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gold Fields by 16.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,816,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after buying an additional 395,734 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 44.0% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 454,283 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 21.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GFI opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

