Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $10.22

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $9.93. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 12,136 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 624,282 shares during the period. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.