Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $10.22

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $9.93. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 12,136 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOGL shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 540.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,297 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,441,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after acquiring an additional 971,135 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 36.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

