Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 35,287 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,865,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,287 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $663,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.90.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

