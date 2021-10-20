Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) is Cliffwater LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cliffwater LLC reduced its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 439,274 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for approximately 3.9% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned 0.57% of Golub Capital BDC worth $14,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,203,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,403,000 after buying an additional 61,327 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 854,160 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,350,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 78,880 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,344,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 670,242 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Oppenheimer started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $66,039.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,970.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 44,202 shares of company stock valued at $703,276. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC remained flat at $$15.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,446. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

