GoNetwork (GOT) Price Down 46.3% Over Last Week

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $153,464.51 and approximately $32,335.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 46.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

