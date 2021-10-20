Goose Finance Price Hits $0.41 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $714,307.95 and approximately $122,858.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00041020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00187740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00093387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.