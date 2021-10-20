Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Shares Sold by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC trimmed its stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,132 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGPIU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth about $52,133,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth about $39,249,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth about $24,825,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth about $22,345,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth about $18,352,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGPIU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 27,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,993. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

