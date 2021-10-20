Graham Ascough Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of Musgrave Minerals Limited (ASX:MGV) Stock

Musgrave Minerals Limited (ASX:MGV) insider Graham Ascough purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$192,000.00 ($137,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 17.01 and a quick ratio of 17.01.

About Musgrave Minerals

Musgrave Minerals Limited operates as a gold and base metal exploration and development company in Australia. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, zinc, and nickel. It focuses on the Cue Project in the Murchison Province of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

