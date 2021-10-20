Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (OTC:TPRFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (OTC:TPRFF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1456 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Gran Colombia Gold’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Shares of TPRFF stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Gran Colombia Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Gran Colombia Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold properties in Colombia. Its operations and projects include Segovia, Marmato, and Zancudo. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

