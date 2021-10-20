Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $464,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 31,552 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,946,000 after acquiring an additional 269,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 939,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

