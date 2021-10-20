Graphlinq Protocol Price Hits $0.0251 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $598,461.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

