Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Down 19.3% in September

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 33,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. Great Elm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

