Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $23,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 276,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,439. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 110.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Green Dot by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 479,901 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its position in Green Dot by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 455,267 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Green Dot by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 347,163 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,453,000 after purchasing an additional 338,846 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

