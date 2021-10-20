Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Update

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,200 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 589,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ GRNQ opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Greenpro Capital has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 354.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNQ. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Greenpro Capital during the first quarter worth $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Greenpro Capital during the first quarter worth $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Greenpro Capital during the first quarter worth $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenpro Capital during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Greenpro Capital during the first quarter worth $201,000. 0.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

