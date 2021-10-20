GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC) Trading Up 12.5%

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC) was up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.