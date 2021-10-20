Guggenheim Lowers DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Neutral

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.13.

DXCM opened at $550.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $535.44 and its 200 day moving average is $452.91. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $579.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.77, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $487,902.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total transaction of $229,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,507 shares of company stock valued at $26,075,729. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $141,443,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $140,009,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

