Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HAL opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.14 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.65.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

