Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of HAL opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.14 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $26.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.65.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

