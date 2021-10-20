Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Given Sell Rating at Peel Hunt

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HMSO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hammerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 31.87 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 15.42 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.

In other Hammerson news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 81,463 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50). Also, insider Adam Metz purchased 200,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,068.46).

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.