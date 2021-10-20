Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

HWC traded up $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hancock Whitney stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

