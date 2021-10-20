Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €172.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €172.00 ($202.35) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €172.21 ($202.60).

HNR1 opened at €154.35 ($181.59) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €155.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €149.81.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

