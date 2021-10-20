Harrow Health, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harrow Health in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Harrow Health had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harrow Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The firm has a market cap of $270.55 million, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $39,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $222,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harrow Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 46,143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Harrow Health by 2,047.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

