Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 2,848 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 32.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total value of $5,026,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,099,892.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $1,611,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,250 shares of company stock valued at $137,245,505. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $335.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,577,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.47. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

