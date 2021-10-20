Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $106.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of HAS traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,738. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 18.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

