Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $70,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $102,095,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 41.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 153,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,880,000 after purchasing an additional 122,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

