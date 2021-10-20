HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.47 Billion

Brokerages forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will announce $14.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.12 billion and the lowest is $14.20 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $13.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $57.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.29 billion to $58.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $60.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.33 billion to $62.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

Shares of HCA traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $121.91 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $130,407,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after purchasing an additional 589,645 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 101.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 389,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

