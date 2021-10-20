HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) were up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $131.22 and last traded at $131.22. Approximately 1,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 89,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCI shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

