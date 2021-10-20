HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 177,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $233,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $84.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

