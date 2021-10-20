Head-To-Head Analysis: Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) versus Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bally’s and Membership Collective Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 1 4 0 2.80 Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Bally’s presently has a consensus target price of $68.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.17%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus target price of $15.36, suggesting a potential upside of 31.60%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Membership Collective Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s 12.26% 9.88% 2.51% Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bally’s and Membership Collective Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $372.79 million 6.08 -$5.49 million ($0.09) -564.44 Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Membership Collective Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bally’s.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Bally’s shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Bally’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bally’s beats Membership Collective Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

