Head-To-Head Contrast: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) & Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Luokung Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Luokung Technology and BTRS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89

BTRS has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.62%. Given BTRS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Luokung Technology has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luokung Technology and BTRS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology $18.26 million 20.03 -$39.87 million N/A N/A BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -14.34

BTRS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luokung Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Luokung Technology and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A BTRS N/A -23.07% -11.26%

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

