Head to Head Survey: Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) versus Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Origin Materials and Renewable Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 3 0 0 2.00 Renewable Energy Group 0 4 11 0 2.73

Origin Materials presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus target price of $80.34, suggesting a potential upside of 46.66%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Renewable Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and Renewable Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27% Renewable Energy Group 6.90% 12.32% 9.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Renewable Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Renewable Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origin Materials and Renewable Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Renewable Energy Group $2.14 billion 1.29 $122.81 million $2.76 19.85

Renewable Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Summary

Renewable Energy Group beats Origin Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel. The Services segment offers services for managing the construction of biomass-based diesel production facilities and managing ongoing operations of third party plants and collects fees related to the services provided. The company was founded in August 2006 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.

