Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Raised to $64.83

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price raised by Zacks Investment Research from $48.78 to $64.83 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LiveTradingNews reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.89% from the stock’s current price.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

HCAT stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $516,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,609,142.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,142,436.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,416. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

