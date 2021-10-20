Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 56,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,518. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

