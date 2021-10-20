HealthStream (HSTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect HealthStream to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,720. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $883.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.73, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HealthStream stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

