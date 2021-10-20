Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.03. Hecla Mining posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

NYSE HL traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,166,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,688,698. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,378 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,413,000 after acquiring an additional 898,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,981,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 107,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.