Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Down to $45.50

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.50, but opened at $44.11. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 1,573 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $870.80 million, a PE ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,013 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 36,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

