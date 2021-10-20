Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $4.24

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.14. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 1,233 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $637.86 million, a P/E ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 233,549 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 76,969 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

