Henderson Euro Trust (LON:HNE) Announces Dividend of GBX 17

Henderson Euro Trust (LON:HNE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Henderson Euro Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:HNE opened at GBX 1,505 ($19.66) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £318.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. Henderson Euro Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,572.71 ($20.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,515.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,494.48.

Henderson Euro Trust Company Profile

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

