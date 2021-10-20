Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to announce $39.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.40 million and the highest is $39.90 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $36.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $153.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.77 million to $154.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $158.67 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $165.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 832,326 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 122.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 31,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

HTBK stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $700.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

