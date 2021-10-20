Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 31.76% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.08.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL stock opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -234.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hexcel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hexcel by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 267,201 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.