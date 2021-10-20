Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,381 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of Hibbett Sports worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.5% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 47,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIBB. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

