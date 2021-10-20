Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.79.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.34. 9,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average of $126.97. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $83.62 and a 1-year high of $145.45.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.